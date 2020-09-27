Last Saturday in the KHL was not the most eventful. Of the three matches scheduled for this day, only two were played: the meeting between Riga and Moscow Dynamo did not take place due to the outbreak of coronavirus inside the Latvian club, which was awarded a technical defeat by the blue and white (0: 5). But the other two games turned out to be extremely intriguing. Moscow “Spartak” won a victory over Khabarovsk “Amur” (3: 1) at home, interrupting a four-match streak of defeats. And Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” played against Podolsk “Vityaz” one of the most spectacular matches of the season, having won with a score of 6: 5.

Spartak – Amur

Amur won only two victories in the first ten matches of the season. The Far Eastern team was knocked down by the coronavirus infection detected among the players at the beginning of the championship, as well as financial problems. But after the change of the head coach, Khabarovsk citizens began to revive. Despite the fact that in the first meeting under the leadership of Sergei Svetlov, the club was defeated on the road by the Chelyabinsk Tractor (0: 6), in the next two matches he scored three points, losing only in shootouts to Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimik (2: 3) and overtime by beating Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (3: 2).

Amur was to complete the away series in Moscow. Four minutes before the end of the first period, Tomasz Zogorn scored the puck against Spartak, who, like other legionnaires, missed the first three weeks of the regular season and pre-season training due to problems with air traffic.

“Amur” did not have a chance to lead in the account for long. Already in the middle of the second period, Maxim Tsyplakov equalized him. And 45 seconds before the second break, Sergei Shirokov brought the red and white ahead. The final point in the game in the 48th minute was set by Lukasz Radil – 3: 1. 15 seconds after this goal, the Khabarovsk resident Maxim Ignatovich started a fight with Spartak Mikhail Kotlyarevsky, for which he received a disciplinary fine. This was the final bright event of the meeting.

“It can be seen that both teams are still having a hard time, since their preparatory period turned out to be, to put it mildly, crumpled,” two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov shared with Izvestia. – At Spartak in the summer, almost the entire team was mowed down by the coronavirus, Amur was waiting for the legionnaires for a long time and he himself had had a decent number of players. In fact, coaches have to re-tighten physics, and this is not easy to do. Therefore, “Spartak” can enjoy the elongated game. And now both clubs can only hope that they will not experience such massive losses anymore and will be able to play at least some connections during the regular season.

Salavat Yulaev – Vityaz

Vityaz has lost a lot of points this season with not the strongest rivals, but on the road they consistently beat the favorites. At the start of the season, Kazan “Ak Bars” fell victim to the Moscow Region team (4: 0). This week, during the away series, Mikhail Kravets’ charges defeated Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (at that time the leader of the regular season) in overtime (4: 3), and then left Metallurg Magnitogorsk out of work (4: 1).

It is also striking that these successes were achieved without the leaders of the Vityaz attack – Alexander Dergachev and the team captain Alexander Semin. In the absence of the latter, Evgeny Artyukhin put on the captain’s patch. Under him there were two victories in the Urals, and on Saturday he almost got the maximum points on a difficult exit.

In Ufa, “Vityaz” already by the seventh minute converted the majority twice: Justin Danforth and Fyodor Malykhin distinguished themselves. However, in the middle of the first period, Salavat Yulaev’s play of the excess was successful – Dmitry Kugryshev scored the puck. Before the break, the teams scored another goal. Two minutes before the end of the period, Svyatoslav Grebenshchikov scored against Vityaz, and Rodion Amirov cut the lead four seconds before the siren.

At the beginning of the second period, he made a double, equalizing the score in the majority. But already three minutes later, the play of the superfluous once again brought Vityaz forward: Kaspars Daugavins scored the fourth goal against Salavat. Ilya Baranov restored the balance in 40 minutes.

At the beginning of the third period the guests took the lead for the fifth time in the match. The goal was scored by Matthias Tedenby. But in the middle of the final 20-minute the fifth goal of Salavat was scored by Evgeniy Lisovets, and five and a half minutes before the end of the meeting Alexey Pustozerov brought the Ufa team a victory – 6: 5.

– We scored five goals, but left Ufa without glasses – unfortunately, it happened. This is hockey, it is not always possible to win back to zero, ”Vityaz forward Evgeny Artyukhin told Izvestia. – Today a lot of washers flew here and there – we will figure it out so that this does not happen again. In the power struggle we looked great: when it was necessary, the guys stood up for the goalkeeper. And just provoking fights is too much. There was no need for this today. I think the goalkeepers played well, although there were so many goals. Here, no complaints: everyone worked, tried to win. It turned out such a game that the opponent realized all the moments. Today we did not play in the minority – the whole team was upset also because of this.

On Sunday, September 27, five matches will be played in the KHL regular championship: Traktor – Dynamo Minsk, Jokerit – CSKA, Torpedo – Neftekhimik, Severstal – Ak Bars and Avangard “-“Metallurgist”.