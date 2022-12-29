Before the holiday season, the transport platforms, didi and Uber, have increased their rates, for which reason, a driver from the company born in China, founded in June 2012, told you says how to travel with the app for little money.

On social networks, videos of employees talking about the companies they work for go viral, as they share secrets, tricks and recommendations.

On this occasion, the content creator, (@luisd07), shared the trick of the transport and delivery company, Didi, along with the description, “I hope this will be useful for you”.

Didi, among its services, offers Didi Taxi, Didi Food, DiDi Hero, Therefore, the global platform, which is present in Latin America, has options to work.

A Didi’s Driverin an average salary in Mexico, is $9,245 pesos per monthaccording to Indeed statistics.

Likewise, the partners of the private transport service have made it clear, which are the times where the rate is highest, it is from 8 am and 9 am, while in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 3 pm, from 6 pm to 7 pm and after 1 am, all the early morning.

The base rate is 17.50 Mexican pesoswhile 52 pesos on journeys of up to 5 kilometers, taking into account from origin to destination.

Luis, in the viral clip, shared the option to take advantage of travel discounts, during the recording, he pointed out that after downloading “DiDi Passengers: Mobility App with low prices”being in the application, they must go to their profile.

After that, under the option “Connect with DiDi”, appears “Promotional Codes”space to which they must clip.

He gave the code (BBTDCO), later, he gives them the option of having the first two trips with a 25% discount, “Only for new users, once you activate it, you have 7 days of duration.”

We recommend you read:

In recent days, digital rental vehicle platforms have been in trend, due to drivers canceling trips and the high rate due to high demands.