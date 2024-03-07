NAfter his former “foster son” and current friend Édouard Louis published a touching book about his mother with “The Freedom of a Woman” two years ago, his mentor and role model is now following this example and fourteen years after “Return to Reims”. merciless reckoning with his father and his background, and a conciliatory book about his mother, which is primarily about her old age and death. And about the social conditions under which this takes place.

Didier Eribon, the French philosopher and sociologist, a student of the social philosopher Pierre Bourdieu, made autofictional writing known and popular in this country with the great success of his first work and thereby influenced the reception of the work of those he and Édouard Louis admired, not least in German-speaking countries Annie Ernaux, whose example they both rely on. As in “Return to Reims”, Eribon describes the world and the life of the former left-communist and heavily unionized industrial proletariat of northern France – a world that no longer exists, a milieu that is now and has been characterized by unemployment, poverty and lack of opportunities has been a breeding ground for right-wing radical positions for years. He repeatedly brings up examples of his mother's cheerful, carefree racism, for which he is ashamed.

Anger over undignified deaths

The actual reason for writing is Eribon's sadness over his mother's physical deterioration and torturous mental decline and anger over her undignified death in a care facility. He again links personal experiences with the analysis of social conditions, sees the social in the individual and the political in the private. He transforms his own pain over the loss of the “archivist and historian of a youth” – his youth – into a journey into the past. With the death of the mother, a rift breaks through one's own identity: “I was a son, now I am no longer one.” The report of the experience becomes a social psychoanalysis. After the father's death and especially in the last two years of life there had been conciliatory gestures of rapprochement, a rediscovery, a new finding of oneself, the mother's miserable languishing in the nursing home and her lonely death became the reason for the stages of this of precarious lives.



Didier Eribon: “A worker”. Life, old age and death.

In suggestive episodes and scenes, Eribon tells the life of a woman who was forced to do cleaning and factory work from an early age and was already chained to a brutal, violent, unloved man, a laborer, at the age of twenty. For 55 years, she constantly thinks about separation, but cannot carry it out – for fear of losing what little social security she has and for fear of his revenge. After eight hours of factory work, she rested in the armchair for fifteen minutes, then her second day of work began: shopping, cooking, washing dishes. . . The only relief from a lifetime of humiliation was obsessive television consumption: “It eliminated the difference between reality and fiction, between true and false, between past and present; it ignored the inexorable determinations of class, gender and age.” Eribon's mother loves Formula 1 and imagines a past because she can no longer imagine the future: “She sat motionless in her armchair, with the remote control in her hand Driving a racing car.”