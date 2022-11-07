In a tweet to him on his Twitter account, Drogba said: “This story is spreading quickly, but I did not convert from my religion, it was all just showing respect to my Muslim brothers whom I was visiting in my village, just a moment of teamwork… my deepest love and prayers to all.”“.

And an Islamic preacher named Dr. Mohamed Salah had posted on his Facebook account pictures of Drogba showing The player raising his hands in supplication is similar to the Islamic way, saying that the African football star converted to Islam, which increased the popularity of what Salah published about Drogba abandoning his religion, which prompted him to respond.

And preacher Mohamed Salah returned to deny the story in a new publication.

The Ivorian player announced his retirement from football in 2018, after a career that spanned more than two decades, after which he devoted himself to charitable work, and also ran for the presidency of the Football Association in his country, but he failed to take the position.