Turkish football lives these days pending the controversy that surrounds José Mourinho after His controversial qualified statements of ‘racist’ after the derby between his Fenerbahçe and the Galatasaray. This Wednesday, after the cross -combined communiqués, an old friend of the coach has spoken, Didier Drogbato break a spear in favor of Mou.

“I have seen the recent comments about José Mourinho. Believe me when I tell you that I have known Joseph for 25 years and that it is not racist, and the story (past and recent) is there to prove it. Let’s focus on our games, let’s support our brilliant lions and win the league How can my ‘dad’ be racist? Let’s go guys“said the former Galatasaray player, who was under the orders of the Portuguese in Chelsea, to which one day was his hobby.

It is the response of the Costamarfileño to the controversy created from a few statements from Mourinho after 0-0 between Fenerbaçe and Galatasaray. “They jumped as monkeys with each arbitration success,” said the coach in a praise to the performance of the collegiate Slavko Vincic – international collegiate hired to direct the duel in the middle of the arbitration crisis in Turkey -, denounced by Galatasaray for its racist content.

The Galatasaray immediately denounced the phrase in a statement in which he warned about the measures taken: “We formally declared our intention to initiate a criminal process in relation to the racist statements made by José Mourinho and we will file official complaints accordingly before UEFA and FIFA. “

The answer by Fenerbahçe soon arrived and did so in a letter in which he defended Mourinho by judging that the statement ‘jumped as monkeys’ was “deliberately taken from context and deceptively distorted” by Galatasaray.

“As any reasonable person can verify, the expression used by José Mourinho only intended to describe the excessive reaction of the coaching staff of the opposing team To the referee’s decisions during the party “, he finishes a letter in which they warn of possible legal measures.