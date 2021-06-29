World champion France squandered a two-goal lead and tied 3-3 at the end of normal time, and the result did not change in extra time, before Switzerland goalkeeper Jan Sommer saved the fifth penalty kick from Mbappe..

Deschamps said that striker Mbappe and the rest of the French national team will learn from the frustration of this tournament.

“I think it will help everyone,” Deschamps told reporters. “Kylian, even if he didn’t score a goal (in the tournament), was decisive in a lot of things and took responsibility for taking the kick.”“.

“No one is really angry with him. I spoke to the players and we know the strength of this team and we had a lot of great moments together. Tonight was very painful and very sad.”“.

The 52-year-old denied speculation that after Mbappe missed a penalty, he was not comforted by any of his France teammates..

“The whole group is united in the players’ room,” Deschamps said. “No one talks about ‘you are wrong‘ or ‘You made a mistake‘. Killian realizes his responsibility“.

France took a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining after a superb goal from Paul Pogba, but Switzerland scored twice near the end to reach extra time..

“We faced a strong Swiss team and they caused us problems in the first half, and of course France is used to facing teams that have fallen behind,” said the France coach.“.

“We scored our second goal in the second half and everything changed, and in fact… we could have maintained a two-goal lead with ten minutes left.”“.

France’s Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar in the final seconds of normal time and the team lucked out just when they needed it, but Deschamps refused to blame anything..

“In extra time we had some extra chances and the penalties are always like this. It hurts but you have to accept it. This is football. Normally the end is happy but this time it didn’t happen so we are all sad. We are all really disappointed,” Deschamps said.“.