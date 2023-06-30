DiDi, the popular mobility app, has taken an important step in collaboration with authorities by developing LERTa digital platform that will allow Mexican police agencies request relevant information for solve criminal investigations.

This new tool seeks to streamline the process of communication and collaboration between DiDi and the authorities, thus contributing to improving the obtaining of information in the investigation processes.

In an official statement, the company highlighted that LERT will be especially useful in cases where DiDi can provide support in the investigation and resolution of the crime.

The platform will allow Mexican authorities to access biometric dataaudio recordings and locations of users and drivers, information that could be of great relevance in the resolution of criminal cases.

With this announcement, Mexico joins the list of countries where LERT is already operating, including nations such as Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

This expansion demonstrates the commitment of DiDi for collaborating with the authorities and contributing to security in the countries where it operates.

The company has held meetings with officers, judges, secretaries and investigative agents to train them on how to use the platform and make requests for information properly.

DiDi has emphasized that all requests must comply with the legal requirements of each country, including data protection laws.

Likewise, the company has warned that any breach of the conditions of use of the platform could lead to sanctions for the responsible officials.

It is important to note that the company, in its App, collects a series of relevant data for its operation, such as biometric data, audio recordings and user locations and drivers.

These data, which are recorded in the mobile app of the company, could be very useful for law enforcement agencies in the investigation of crimes.

DiDi joins countries with LERT: Help in criminal investigations | Pixabay

Pablo Lamuraglia, Director of Security for DiDi in Latin America, has expressed the importance of this collaboration with the authorities and has emphasized the transparent dialogue that is maintained at all times for the benefit of the communities of users, drivers and distributors.

With this new development, DiDi It demonstrates your commitment to security and your willingness to actively collaborate in the fight against crime.

The implementation of LERT in Mexico opens up new possibilities to improve efficiency in investigation and resolution of criminal casesand strengthens collaboration between the private sector and the authorities for the benefit of society in general.