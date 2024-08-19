Ciudad Juarez.– One person was injured in a crash that occurred this morning on Paseo Triunfo de la República and Francisco Márquez Street, reported elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The accident occurred when the driver of a gray Dodge Charger hit from behind a black Nissan Versa car used as a rental car through a digital platform (DiDi), in which a woman was traveling as a passenger, who was hit while riding in the rear.

Due to the force of the impact, the black car crashed into a Hyundai Tucson pickup truck that was waiting in front of the vehicle for the traffic light to change.

Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and transferred the injured woman to a hospital for examination.

Traffic police officers cordoned off the area to prevent disruption to traffic on Paseo Triunfo de la República.