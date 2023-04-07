It was May 1983 when The Police released Every Breath You Take, one of the songs that would mark Sting’s musical career as well as different generations. Years later, specifically in May 1997, Sean diddy Combs, who at the time called himself Puff Daddy, would use much of that theme for his song I’ll Be Missing You. And not just any fragment, but one of the most recognizable. His single it also became one of the most successful hip hop songs of the late 1990s. The problem? The rapper and producer used Sting’s music without his permission. A reason why he has to pay her a large sum of money. Specifically, $5,000 a day (almost 4,600 euros a day, at the current exchange rate), as Diddy himself has now revealed.

The story is old, but it has gone viral again when a video of an interview with Sting in 2018 resurfaced on social networks, in which he talks about the money he earns from the samples Diddy’s. In the interview from five years ago, the presenter of The Breakfast Club asks the British musician if it is true that Diddy pays him $2,000 every day for the unauthorized use of Every Breath You Take. “Yes, for the rest of your life,” she replies. “It’s not fake news,” she continues. Although he qualifies that he did ask her permission, although only after it was published I’ll Be Missing You. “Now we are very good friends. It was a beautiful version of that song, ”she also said then.

The resurrection of the video has come to the attention of Diddy, who five years later has been in charge of making a correction to Sting’s words through his Twitter profile. “No”, she writes along with a tweet in which she links to the video of the interview, “there are 5,000 a day. Love to my brother Sting.”

I’ll Be Missing Youa song that he released together with the singer Faith Evans and the R&B group 112, is built, without any concealment, on the basis of a samples from the song by The Police. His hip hop song served as a tribute to The Notorious BIG, Faith Evans’ partner murdered in Los Angeles, at the age of 24, in March 1997. The reason for the song did not prevent a complaint from Sting for infringing the copyright; claims that the artist won and that it earned him the right to pocket 100% of the song’s profits. Of course, both showed that their differences were resolved when at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards they sang it together on stage.

Sting has not commented on the amount of money he has already received. But in an interview with rolling stones in 2003, the lead singer of The Police assured that it was enough to pay for the university of several of his children. “Those guys just take your shit, put it on a registry, and deal with the legalities later,” he told the magazine. “Elton John told me: ‘You have to listen to it! [I’ll Be Missing You], you’re going to be a millionaire!’. I told him: ‘I’m a millionaire!’ And he answered me: ‘You’re going to be a millionaire twice!’ I sent a couple of my kids to college with the winnings, and P. Diddy and I are still good friends,” Sting added.

So Diddy owes a lifetime debt to Sting, who would be pocketing about $1.8 million a year if it weren’t for the fact that some of that money is more than likely going to Universal Music Publishing, which he bought last year. the majority of his musical catalog in an agreement that is estimated at more than 200 million euros. Although Diddy doesn’t seem to care, as his song was one of his biggest hits: the song reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 in June 1997 (it was at the top of that chart for about 11 weeks), it reached to be number one on the charts in 15 countries and earned him the first Grammy of his career (the original song by Sting took two). In addition, Diddy continues to be one of the top-earning entertainers in the entertainment world. In 2017, for example, according to the list Forbes He came to earn more money than Beyoncé and in 2022 the same publication estimated that he earned a total of 90 million dollars, becoming one of the highest paid artists last year (he was 14 on the list), thanks in part to his businesses. in the alcoholic beverage industry.

For his part, Sting also receives 85% of the royalties of Lucid Dreamsa 2018 track by Juice WRLD with snippets from the song shape of my heart, song from his fourth solo album. “Lucid Dreams They will pay for my grandchildren’s university ”, he joked in another interview.