The rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ combs asked the judge to carry his case that dismisses one of the positions he faces in his case for sexual trafficking, arguing that The accusation against him has racist motivations.

“This is an unprecedented case in many ways, but perhaps the most notable and worrying is that No white person He has been the subject of an accusation or remotely similar, “their lawyers point out in a document presented Tuesday night in court.

The lawyers specifically ask that the transport position be dismissed to exercise prostitution, which they ensure is part of “a selective accusation.”

According to the defense, the “most obvious” evidence that the case against combs is racist is this position, which accuses him of transport sex workers Among states for prostitution, thus violating the Mann Law, initially known as the law against white trafficking.

“(Mann Law) has a long and worrying history of racist origin and has been used to persecute black men And, supposedly, protect white women from them. The use of sex workers, men or women, is common and widely accepted in current American culture, “he adds.

And notes that this is “another case in which the law is used against a prominent black man.”

According to his lawyers, the United States government has initiated a criminal case based mainly on allegations that Combs and two of its ex -girlfriends They had sex with a prostitute.

His defense also accuses the government of filtering “harmful material (often false) to the press”, in addition to raising his domicile with military force and stopping and handcanding his children, a behavior “that suggests bad faith and racial animosity “

Diddy, 55, A trial will face on May 5 for federal charges of organized crime, sex trafficking and transport for prostitution purposes, of which it was declared not guilty. In recent months he has received dozens of complaints of abuse.