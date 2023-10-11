Italy’s most loved education fair is back: Didacta will be present for the second time on Sicilian soil from 12 to 14 October, precisely in Misterbianco (Catania).

Among the many companies that will participate in the event, we would like to point out the presence of Acer: the well-known company, which has always been involved in the field of education through the use of technology, will have its own stand at the fair.

Not only will new products be presented to technologize classrooms, but also video games and the “Predator” line they will have their own dedicated space. Let’s now read the statements of Alessandro Barbesta, Head of Sales & Marketing Commercial & Education of Acer Italia:

“Thanks to PNRR funds in recent months, schools are increasingly equipping themselves with new technological tools capable of revolutionizing the way of learning, teaching and applying the principles of scholastic inclusion” “Being also present at the second Sicilian edition of Didacta allows us to come into contact with teachers and students to understand the new needs and specificities of the different realities of School 4.0, so as to be able to propose the correct technological solutions to facilitate the digital transition.”

Between the laptops presentthere will be at least one model capable of being suitable for every teacher or child in the different phases of their school career: we move from the TravelMate B3 and Spin B3, also suitable for very young people, up to the TravelMate of the P2 series, every teacher’s best friend .

We also point out the presence of Chromebooksincluding the Chromebook 314 and the Chromebook Spin 511 and 512 convertibles.