Sooner rather than later, Dídac Vilà returned to office. Before Castellón, the left-back took advantage of the loss of Adrià Pedrosa, concentrated with the U-21, and he again received the trust of Vicente Moreno. He enjoyed an encounter as placid as it was necessary for his self-esteem. It hardly had to be used in defense and its function was to give oxygen to the team in attack and to open the field well for its band. Even could appear in the photograph of a goal, the possible 1-4, but the VAR annulled it for offside by Sergi Darder.

Dídac Vilà had accumulated criticism for his latest performances by a sector of the blue and white fans and, the truth is that he needed to enjoy a match in which to go unnoticed. And said and done. Against Castellón, especially after the expulsion of Iago Indias, he could forget to defend and his obsession was to win the baseline and place centers for his teammates to take advantage of. Of course, it is acceptable to indicate that Dídac was hardly lucky in this regard because he missed six and only hit two. But he is a player to whom few things can be attributed (at least in the placid match against Castellón). He is sacrificed, he always slaps his teammates up when they pass him and does not skimp on a sprint when he has to run backwards after a corner service (he was placed, on more than one occasion, in the front of the area) . Dídac has already played 15 league games and his balance is one of promotion because he has added two defeats, four draws and nine victories. Of course, it should also be indicated that of the seven duels that he has completed, he has only celebrated three triumphs (Albacete, Alcorcón and Castellón).

In last Friday’s match, against Castellón, Dídac managed to play his second League match in a row, something that had not happened since matchdays 12 and 13, against Fuenlabrada and Girona. It was the month of November 2020. It remains to be seen how Pedrosa arrives at the duel against Fuenlabrada, but Vilà could once again have the opportunity to start and, without a doubt, will seek to take advantage of it. In Castalia he took a good step forward and delivered: he made more than 50 good passes and only gave seven bad ones. Although his great contribution was that created six chances, committed only two fouls and recovered five balls. Add up and go on.