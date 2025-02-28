‘Dídac On board ” the sticker of the car that leads Esteban Lacambra summarize a life. 35,000 kilometers travel this father and his wife every year, Eva Maura, bound for hospitals and specialists for your child. Residents of Tamarite de Litera, … In Huesca, although Catalans both, they travel between two and four times a month to the reference hospital, the Sant Joan de Déu de Barcelona, ​​for the treatment of ultra -ran diseases presented by the child, 4 years old: Progressive bone heteroplasia (HOP) and pseudopseudohiperparathyroidism. “The first year and a half helped us a Barbastro priest to pay for trips,” Eva recalls as synopsis of his history of perseverance.

He says it because the battle that “wears” the most to this marriage is the daily “fight” against the slowness of bureaucracy and administration, to which they have had to win – in courts and with protests at street level – the “correct” degree of disability, the hours of early care in the module to which they correspond to the child or the integral support in the school, where “it is mixed and is happy with the other children,” mid -morning.

And it is surprising that his mental “machaque” comes from there than from the giant struggle that they drag from Dídac’s own conception. Eva (44 years old), who had already said that she could not be a mother, was practiced embryodonation at a clinic in Tarragona. This process means, in broad strokes, that the embryo was fertilized with the genetic material of another couple, who also have another daughter and a son, so –anota Eva – “we do not know if anyone has developed any problem.” It does not have to be like this: Erik, 15, Another affected in Catalonia, “has a brother and is healthy.”

Eva and Esteban detail that the mutation that Didac has affects one of the longest and most complex genes that the human being has, so some patients have “mutation” in one place or another, “one or more mutations”, so that the reactions of each are different. And uncertain. «The worst is not knowing against the monster you fight», They regret. The disease develops from an early stages of childhood and in theory decreases in adulthood, but scientific information is very limited.

Dídac lifts ABC La Manita with four fingers to indicate its age. At the gates of the San Miguel College of this town of 3,300 inhabitants, the disease seems to have searched to find the most precious subject: brilliant Cerúleo blue eyes in an angel face. “He has a 4 -year -old body, runs like a gamo,” his mother brights – and a 20 -month mind. “

The Professor of Pediatrics of the University of Santiago and Head of the Service at the Clinician, Federico Martinón Torresemphasizes that only 60 people in the world have Diagnosed Hop, five in Spain, four of them minors (Erik, Cayetana and Celia, which are two Galician twins and first cases described in Spain, and Dídac) And that complicates the investigation. “Each patient has a unique clinical course, hence it is a disease that needs to be studied in greater depth,” he emphasizes.

The most intense pain

“In the heteroplasia, extrachetic ossifices are formed in the dermal tissue that can be extended to deeper tissues, that is, bone is formed where it should not, anywhere from the dermis, generating immobility in the affected areas,” describes the doctor. Parents explain it in their own way. The bones “become aggressive and pointed, get to stick into the tissues and that is why it is called ‘Stone Man Syndrome’.” It has been described that it is one of the most intense pain that the human can have. There are patients hooked to cortisone and fentanyl to overcome the rigidity that the bone prints. Dídac smiles up to a slide, in the neighboring town of Binéfar. «It has the pain threshold too high. The other day he fell from the couch, a gap was made and only protested five minutes, ”says Esteban.

The little one carries headphones. It suffers medium grade bilateral deafness. Also congenital heart disease, a disability in speech and cognitive and motor delay. Their parents add impulsivity and hyperactivity. But those symptoms are not linked to the disease of her bones, she says, which has learned an entire Vademécum in four years. «I am convinced that something clicks on the speech area. There are still evidence of geneticists and neurologists. They tell us that it will have other related disorders, but it is not yet known with Dídac ».

Parents agree to show the child’s “blue sequins.” They are hard. They resemble shipyard bones, such as the tip of the bone of a subcutaneous chicken. How a child can endure that! “You dislike you enough to touch him.” But Dídac takes his father’s mobile, he approaches him to the ear and dance a choreography. «He loves music. He is very dancer! ”They overlap pleased.

Eva’s motherhood history is one of those that seem taken from fiction. And of which there will be no two. In pregnancy something failed, they practiced amniocentesis; He urged caesarean section with a baby with low weight and hypotonia. «He was born with his feet equinovaros. I paid on a Monday afternoon and Wednesday I had them in and were. I don’t remember what my son’s feet were like ».

In the second bath, with less than 3 months, the first «unknown, hard and blue bultito in the chest». «The emergency pediatrician in Barbastro dispatches us saying that an ultrasound is not necessary; a dermatologist from the center that ‘would already take it from greater’ ». First medical mistakes. More spots appeared, granulated lumps in the skull, more improvised and erroneous diagnoses … The visits to Barbastro, Lleida and Barcelona, ​​with dermatologists, traumatologists and specialists until a doctor asked for biopsies and other tests, would not fit in a newspaper. It was the first time that Eva felt that she was not just rowing against wind and tides in front of the rest of the world that said “you don’t go so much doctors that the child will pass. We are in full pandemic ‘». Dídac was born on October 26, 2020. The embryonic implementation was in February of that agitated first year of Covid.

Progressive bone heteroplasia (HOP) In Europe, rare diseases are defined as those that affect less than 5 people for 10,000 inhabitants; Ultrararas affect 1 person for every 50,000 inhabitants. There is a described case of HOP for every two million inhabitants. Dídac Dídac has small bars, cognitive delay and speech difficulty, but this is not typical of the disease. Of the gene that has defective are diagnosed up to eleven ultra -ran diseases Cayetana and Celia The first cases in Spain were two twins, Cayetana and Celia, diagnosed in 2013 in Santiago. They share the same mutation, but “one of them shows an accelerated progression and the other has almost imperceptible symptoms,” says Dr. Martinón.

Physiotherapists and speech therapists treat Didac weekly. Round trip to Monzón or in the same tamarite. The encounter with this newspaper is interrupted a few days because the child operates again. It is time to go down to the superficial terrain, but so precise for Didac to improve. «Every transfer to Barcelona, ​​where we stay with family, costs 200 euros. We can both dedicate time, because we do not work and we have both a disability, but how many parents of sick children park their lives without help … », Eva hurts.

From “it came with crooked feet and said that everything was going well” to “we still expect more diagnoses”, of those that fall like an anvil. Eva and Esteban have gone through a world of consultations and medical tests that will never end. They use a phrase that can help other parents: «A doctor in Lleida told us that a new child is like a brand new car. If something fails, something has. In their messages, total uncertainty is mixed with hope for not knowing what future the little one holds. And as are so few described cases there are no markers that allow evaluating their evolution or specific treatments, highlights Dr. Federico Martinón. The mutated gene of Didac is related to eleven rare diseases. Dídac’s symptoms cause hesitation in doctors and their relatives. There is no road map.

The sour and sharp claim continues for those who want to listen. «We are tired of trampling our rights. And in Aragon, as they say that there are no media or care resources, it happened before and occurs now. Dídac has no voice, but here is his mother to say that they are his rights and it is up to him to receive socio -health care ».

Until Didac was recognized the disability (they are one thousand euros a year), they survived as they could. It is not the first time they speak in a medium. Their appearances have led to solidarity initiatives and beneficial concerts. Then they founded The association I’m not with stone to spread the need to investigate and collect funds. But nothing is enough. «They pay us 0.06 cents the kilometer. I understand that you cannot have a third level reference hospital in each province, but it is shameful that the private company of 28 to 35 cents, the official receives 25 and the parents of sick children, 6. In concepts of diets, per companion (only one) give 10 euros a day. 12 By overnight. Not in a campsite I can keep that. The first months attended us as ‘displaced’ in Barcelona », because it does not work either the universality of health between autonomies.

Research and hope

There were also trips to Galicia to be part of the only world research on HOP and that Martinón leads at the head of the Genvip Group of the Santiago Health Research Institute. Here they have established a reservoir of primary cell crops from ossified tissues extracted from the twin in whom the disease does progress. They also collect blood and saliva samples from the four Spanish children to analyze gene expression and their changes. «We have advanced a lot, but we have not yet achieved any practical advance that has clinically benefited our patients. Let’s not faint, ”assumes the pediatrician.

To be interested in the case of Dídac and other patients, as well as to collaborate in the research and collection of funds, Eva has founded the association I am not a stone. Your Instagram account is @association_nosy andde/ and all the information to be able to provide funds is on the Nosoydepiedra.org website.

Eva breaks when planning a ‘dream’. «We live in an old tower that bought my father -in -law. We have to adapt the house because Damocles’ sword for families is that the patients of heteroplasia are paralyzed by the body between 10 and 20 years. The Galician twin have amputated both legs; So we don’t know what is to come. If Dídac has a prison in his body, I don’t want his house to be another confinement. We must prepare ».