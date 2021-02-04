The Spanish navigator Didac Costa, skipper of the ‘One Planet One Ocean’, 2,170 miles (4,020 km) from the finish line and in nineteenth position in the Vendée Globe – a solo world tour -, he commented today, After 88 days of sailing, he is “fine, a little tired, but eager to reach the goal of Les Sables d’Olonne”.

“There are still a few days and I will have to be patient, “he added.

His arrival is scheduled for Friday, February 12. In this regard, he commented: “This upwind (sailing against the wind) is like when you approach a top of a mountain and when you think you are there, you still have a little more left”

900 miles (1,670 km) southwest of the Azores, under a northeast wind of 16 knots (30 km / h) and a regular speed of 14 knots (26 km / h) and heading northwest, has explained that “The days are still pleasant, but at night it gets a bit cool.”

“I have my wetsuit back on hand and the pleasure of sailing barefoot is over.Now I will have to wait until next summer to do it again, “he said.

The best thing for him is that his boat, the third oldest in the Vendée Globe fleet (launched in February 2000) is keeping up a good pace and I haven’t had to do any repairs lately and the candles are fine. “I just have a problem with the anemometer, which sometimes does not work well and this takes a bit of performance from me, but nothing too important.”

About 100 miles (185 km) ahead of him is a group of four boats. After surpassing the ‘Medalia’ of the English Pip HareBeing able to reach them will be difficult because, “they all have ‘foils’ (ailerons) and they are quite fast and when they have some wind, they will accelerate”.

“Being with other nearby boats is much better and I’m glad I did a large part of the race that way, “he said.

The threat now is the two or three storms that pass from West to East above it: “I don’t know exactly how I’m going to deal with them because I don’t know yet if I’ll have to detour to avoid them. I hope the storms pass quickly so that we have a more stable wind. “