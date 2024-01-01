You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
'Mane' Díaz in the Metropolitano stands watching Luis Díaz.
'Mane' Díaz in the Metropolitano stands watching Luis Díaz.
Luis Díaz's father was the focus of memes for the expression on his face in a Christmas photo.
For more than a month, Luis Diaz he took his dad Luis Manuel, his mom Cilenis, his brothers and several relatives to England to spend the holidays Christmas and New Year together. However, a gesture by 'Mane' was a trend on December 25 due to his 'unfriendly face' at the celebration.
The dad of Luis Diaz went viral on social networks for its lack of joy in the celebration of Christmas. In the family photo he looks very serious and Internet users speculated that his 'bad temper' was due to the fact that he was far from his homeland, La Guajira.
This time, the expression of 'Mane' Diaz arrived with the arrival of 2024. Luis Díaz's sister shared some photos on her social networks in which you can see the image of the family reunited with Luis Manuel very happy.
'Mane' posed in the center of the New Year's Eve photos with a big smile and accompanied by his loved ones, a very different expression from the one he left on Monday, December 25, 2023.
However, it was a quiet celebration, Luis Diaz faces a difficult match this Monday in the Premier League, his team, the Liverpool, receive in Anfield Road to Newcastle.
The 'red' team wants to take advantage of the setback of the Arsenal who lost 2-1 against Fulham and seeks to take advantage of Fulham: with a victory they will be the only leaders of England.
