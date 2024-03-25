This week they started Easter holidays 2024 for millions of preschool, primary and secondary school students in the Mexican national territory. And part of the important dates of this celebration is famous “palm sunday”so there are many workers in the Mexican formal sector who wonder if, if they had worked on March 24, they should be paid more.

However, according to the holiday table that appears in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the so-called “Palm Sunday” It is not considered a holidayso if you carry out work activities during this, The payment will be normal, that is, you will receive an ordinary salary.

In this sense, it will have to be made clear, as stated so far in the Federal Labor Law, Not one day of those that make up Holy Week is considered a holiday..

Due to the above, neither a company nor an employer is obliged to give rest on Holy Thursday or Friday of Holy Week, although, it should be mentioned, there are employers who decide not to work on these days.

However, as we mentioned before, the fact that a company or employer gives Holy Thursday and Holy Friday to its workers is on its own initiative and not because the Federal Labor Law mandates it.

Therefore, if a worker works on Holy Thursday and Holy Friday of this Holy Week, the payment will be normal, just as if he carried out work activities last Palm Sunday.

Did you work on Palm Sunday? This is how they should pay you according to the LFT/Photo: Freepik

For its part, according to the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), although it is true that workers in the Mexican formal sector can negotiate with their employers to rest on Thursday and Good Friday, this would go towards their annual vacations. .

It should be noted, at this point, that Reform initiatives have been presented to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to consider Holy Thursday and Good Friday as holidays, although so far the proposals have not advanced in the Congress of the Union.

To date, the following are the official holidays registered in the LFT:

I. The 1st. from January

II. The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

III. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

IV. The 1st of May

V. May 5 for the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla

SAW. On May 10 for the Commemoration of Mother's Day

VII. On May 15 for the Commemoration of Teacher's Day

VIII. September 16

XI. November 1st for the Day of the Dead.

XII: November 2

XIII. The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

XIV. October 1st

XV. December 25

XVI. That determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.

