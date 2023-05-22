He Government of San Luis Potosi is implementing a program to help migrants who worked in the United States for more than 10 years to obtain American pensions and social security.

The International Migration and Liaison Institute (IMEI) and the Federal Services Unit (FBU) of the United States Embassy will carry out the procedures to offer this benefit.

According to the Government of San Luis Potosí, the only requirement is that potosinas and potosinos who seek to be beneficiaries of the American pension and social security program, have worked in that country for more than 10 years.

It should be noted that on May 16 and 17, the IMEI attended compatriots to review the file, according to the head of the agency, Luis Enrique Hernández Segura.

However, he added that people who have not been able to attend, still telephone advice will be provided so that they do not move from their place of origin.

Therefore, it made the telephone numbers 444-812 69 34 and 444-545 44 95 available to interested people in San Luis Potosí.

What are the requirements to process the American pension?

According to a statement shared by the Government of San Luis Potosí, there are some requirements to process the American pension.

Social Security number that was assigned to them, work history with 10 verifiable consecutive years, birth certificate, valid voter identification card and proof of address.