Mara Venier’s gaffe on Domenica In: “Did you put the vibrator on?” | VIDEO

Gaffe by Mara Venier during the last episode of Sunday Inbroadcast on Rai 1 in the afternoon of 21 May: the presenter, in fact, was interviewing her colleague Massimiliano Ossini when she confused the word “vibration” with “vibrator”.

In fact, upon returning from the promotional break, the presenter said: “Massimiliano told me that while we were advertising his phone kept ringing. You put on the vibrator, didn’t you?”.

Massimiliano Ossini responded as if nothing had happened, while several people in the audience burst into laughter.

Seeing the reaction of those present, therefore, Mara Venier understood that she had committed a gaffe: “No … the vibration, I was wrong – declared the presenter – Why, what did I say?”.

“Okay, the silent… It’s the same thing” exclaimed Massimiliano Ossini with Mara Venier who added: “Okay, it’s the same thing guys”.

Later, however, Massimiliano Ossini revealed that the people who work with him were calling him One morning, of which he is the conductor: “We have a very united working group. They write to me that they are watching me on TV”.