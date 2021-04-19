Recently, John garvin, creative director and writer of Days gone, attended the program in Youtube from the designer David jaffe. They talked about various issues, but something that brought up Jaffe was if he had heard of any ‘significant increase in participation’ of the game.

That since it was added to Playstation plus on PS5. Hearing it, Garvin answered ‘I have an opinion of something that your audience may find of interest and it might anger some’.

Garvin is not convinced that Days Gone is on PS Plus

This creative said ‘If you love a game, buy it at the damn full price’. Then he added ‘I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen players say’ yeah, I got it on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever ”.

Hearing it, David jaffe I ask ‘but how do you know you love a game until you’ve played it?’. John garvin replied ‘I’m just saying, but don’t complain if a game doesn’t have a sequel if it wasn’t supported on its way out’.

Infinite Sadness: There Will Be No Days Gone 2

Later, this creative told an example. ‘It’s like, God of War had millions of launch sales and, you know, Days Gone didn’t.’, he highlighted.

He continued with ‘[estoy] Speaking for myself as a developer, I don’t work for Sony, I don’t know what the numbers are. ‘. Garvin He then spoke of the past and of how one of the games in which he participated was almost annihilated by piracy. It is a title that many fans have heard about.

Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror also fared very badly

‘I can tell you that when we were doing [Syphon Filter] Dark mirror [en PSP], we got so bad with the game because of the piracy problem, and Sony wasn’t really aware of what it was doing to sales. ‘revealed.

They showed the company that a torrents had 200 thousand downloaded copies of the game. At the time he was very angry, especially about the money that never made it into the pockets of the team in charge.

‘So I think the increase in players with a title is not as important as, did you buy the game at full price? Because if you did, then that’s directly supporting the developers. ‘, he finished Garvin.

The interview is quite long, lasting around four hours. The creative director of Days gone He also shared that his departure from Bend Studio It was for personal reasons and it had nothing to do with this video game. It seems like there will never be a sequel.

Fountain.



