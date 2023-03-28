Mexico.- The death of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ has caused issues related to his great career on television to resurface, such as the reason why he put end point to your program‘In Family with Chabelo‘ in the year 2015.

The death of the famous actor broke the hearts of millions of people, as Chabelo was one of the most beloved personalities in the country thanks to his good work as a driver and being ‘the friend of all children’.

However, the doubt about the reason that led him to end the broadcasts of his Sunday program in Televisa It is still in force, which is why one of his greatest companions spoke about it, it is ‘Mr.’ Aguilera.

Who gave voice to the children’s comedian program, Jorge Alberto Aguileraattended the Imagen Televisión program, ‘the sun rises‘, to give condolences to all viewers and relatives of Chabelo, where took the opportunity to tell how the artist felt after ending an entire era of the small screens in Mexico.

“I was, I think, sort of sad because it was ending. He said they were going to take him out of the program feet first. Unfortunately, we also thought that we were going to turn 50, that we were very close, and we said, ‘well, we are going to turn 50 and mission accomplished.’ In any case, 48 is already a lot,” said ‘Mr.’ Aguilera.

In addition, Chabelo’s partner also confessed about the possible reasons that the actor had to end his program in 2015, which has been on the air since 1967.

“I believe that only the actors, at that meeting when they decided to end the program, are the ones who really know what happened. The official version, well, they stopped understanding that, anyway. But for sure, I don’t know.”

However, Aguilera was in charge of clarifying that the conclusion of the show did not go to the house of the announcements of sweets or sweets that in the future could harm the health of minors.

“Honestly, I don’t attribute it to this junk food, sweets and all this that they started to be banned because we had another series of advertisers. So, the truth is that it was never lacking and the rating was always very interesting”, concluded ‘Mr.’ Aguilera.