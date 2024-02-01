Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco They ended their courtship after Mary Moncada confirmed that she had relations with the singer inside his vehicle and that it would not have been the first time they had seen each other. The ampay was issued on Monday, January 29, but until now it continues to sound. Pamela Franco herself announced that she ended their relationship as a result of the revelation and it is said that she has already kicked him out of the house.

Did Pamela Franco take Christian Domínguez out of her house?

During the last broadcast of 'Everything is filtered' it was revealed what would have happened in the house of Pamela and Christian when they viewed the Magaly ampay. “Pamela believed it was from Melissa and Erick Elera. The thing is that when Magaly said about Ethel and Christian Domínguez, Pamela told her: 'That? Christian what have you done? You've fooled me?'. And Christian: 'No, not at all, of course not.' He denied it until Magaly Medina's term,” commented the close source.

“When I obviously couldn't deny anymore, Pamela asked him to leavewanted to leave the house with his daughter so that he could take his things and leave… The thing is that everyone said that Pamela was going to Chimbote, she didn't answer the phone,” concluded the Channel 4 worker. Likewise, he stressed that she kicked him out of the house, but Christian hoped that they would talk so he could release a statement announcing that they broke up a long time ago and that they only lived together for their daughter, but she did not accept.

How did Pamela Franco announce her breakup with Christian Domínguez?

After learning that Christian Domínguez was the protagonist of Magaly Medina's ampay, Pamela Franco announced on her official Instagram account: “Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life,I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez“.

Franco also said that, despite the press's interest in seeking a statement from him, he will not refer to the issue, for the peace of mind of his relatives and his youngest daughter with Domínguez. “I understand the media's interest in talking to me, but At the moment I will not give statements for the peace of my family and especially my daughter,” he said.

“I also want to ask the media and the public not to mention my youngest daughter's name to prevent her from feeling emotionally affected,” it reads.

“I am a strong woman and I will continue to strive to be a good woman, mother and artist,” she continued explaining in her statement. Pamela ended the message by thanking the public for their affection and concern. “AI appreciate the expressions of affection that I have received in these hours(…). Now my head is completely on my work and spending as much time as possible with my daughter“.

