It happened at the beginning of the performance of The Three during the cover evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. Once on stage, the artist was ready to perform the wonderful songs Think, Take Me Away and The Meaning of Everythingtogether with the great and beloved Fabrizio Moro.

However something went wrong. Three was forced to interrupt the performance, before even starting. A technical problem, unfortunately the artist he had no sound on his headphones. Amadeus approached and tried to understand what the problem was. Once resolved, the competing artist resumed his performance together with Fabrizio Moro. They sang three of the Roman singer's most beautiful songs, thrilling the Ariston audience.

Shortly before, a similar problem had also occurred during Loredana Bertè's performance. The singer was forced to stop, even before she started, because he didn't have the countdown on his headphones…he couldn't hear the countdown! After replacing the equipment, Bertè resumed her performance with the song My boywith Venus.

Tre and Loredana Bertè lost 20 points at Fantasanremo

A disappointment for all the fans who chose the artists in their team of We'll fantasize! For what reason? Well, by now everyone knows the famous game that runs alongside the Italian Song Festival every year. Everyone knows that the creators decide on the bonuses and penalties that make participants buy or lose points every evening. Well… technical problems during the performance is indeed a problem malus of Fantasanremo. This means that last night, both Il Tre and Loredana Bertè had lost as many as 20 points and, consequently, they made everyone who chose them on their team lose them!

This evening there will be the highly anticipated finale of the 2024 Sanremo Festival. Late in the morning, as always, during the press conference, Amadeus will announce the lineup of the competing artists and the guests who will take the stage at the Ariston. Who will be the winner? We'll find out!