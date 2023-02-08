Shortly before leaving the stage of the Ariston Theater, Albano Carrisi wanted to amaze everyone with an eloquent gesture of strength

A few months in advance, Albano celebrated his birthday in Sanremo with two exceptional friends: Gianni Morandi And Massimo Ranieri. The three giants of Italian music played their greatest hits at the Ariston Theater, from ten-year careers in which they have always managed to stay on the crest of the wave.

It had never happened that they sang together and, as he said Amadeusthe snapshot donated will remain engraved in the annals of the event.

Albano Carrisi repeats himself at the Sanremo Festival: 80 years and not hearing them

Each has been able to offer an exceptional proof of vocal hold. Time seems to have stopped and the audience has paid the right tribute. Amadeus welcomed them with the customary pleasantries, proud of having convinced them to create one of the magical moments of the Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Which, despite being only in its second evening, counts several memorable events, including the performance of Pooh yesterday, when the late Stefano D’Orazio was celebrated.

Side by side, Al Bano Carrisi, Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi gave each other a hand to the delight of the viewers and the audience in the hall. At the end of the performance, the singer from Cellino San Marco announced that on May 20, the exact date of his eightieth birthday, he will hold a concert at theArena of Verona.

Amadeus reserved a welcome thought for him, having him brought to the stage four cakeseach for twenty years. A wide smile was printed on Albano’s face. After asking if he could blow out the candles, he left the scene in a big way.

In honor of the Ariston, which has given him many professional satisfactions, he has performed some push upsleaving everyone amazed. Now close to 80 years old, Albano Carrisi still has a temper to make the younger ones envy. The landlord Amadeus underlined with an eloquent “what a rock”. And how can you blame him!