Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Kareena was blessed with many stars including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma. Kareena celebrated her special day with family and friends. Now an unseen video of Kareena’s birthday party is going viral on social media. In which Kareena is seen having fun.

In the video, you can see that Kareena is enjoying her birthday party very much. Kareena is holding two candles in her hand and she is seen in dancing pose. Kareena’s look and style in black dress is worth seeing. Before her birthday, Kareena shared a special post on social media. In this post, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her experience of so many years.

Kareena wrote, ‘As I am entering my 40th year. I want to sit and love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and say thank you for giving me strength. Oh! Big 40, make it big. ‘ Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her pregnancy period these days. Kareena is going to be a mother for the second time.

Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film is ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film. However, the film is still shooting. In such a situation, there are speculations about how Kareena will be shooting with Baby Bump. But the makers have found its way out. According to media reports, the makers will use VFX to hide Kareena’s baby bump. Kareena is yet to shoot 100 days for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.