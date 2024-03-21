It seems that the more the British monarchy strives to clear up doubts about the situation raised by the “disappearance” of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, further plunges into a worrying crisis of public confidence.

Since his hospitalization in January, which led to him being removed from public life, speculation has varied, raising all kinds of theories “ranging from him being in a coma to having a facelift to being divorced.”

After the controversial edited photo that Kate shared on her social networks on March 10 on the occasion of Mother's Day, two months after her mysterious “abdominal surgery”, neither the media nor social networks were calmed by a photo spread by a paparazzi in which he is seen, supposedly, between a car with her husband, Prince William, much less with the video that TMZ and The Sun published this Monday and in which the princess could be seen accompanied by her husband again.

Although Kensington Palace confirmed to the BBC that the person in the video was Kate Middleton, the publication – which is not official or of high quality – produced the opposite effect and conspiracy theories about the princess's state of health. were up.

As reported by The Sun, the video was captured last weekend in front of Kate's favorite store, located “on a farm”, near Windsor, 40 kilometers from London. In this one, the princess, who is denoted as having a lower weight than she usually has, walks out very animated.

However, some experts on the monarchy consider that her appearance looks quite distant from the princess's physical features. In addition, many users find it strange that Christmas decorations are seen in one of the stores that comes out behind the Princes of Wales in the middle of March.

” data-instgrm-version=”14″ >

And, of course, in such a technological era, many others used Artificial Intelligence tools to optimize the video and reaffirm that it is not about Kate.

The urgency for answers is such that this Wednesday, the tabloid The Mirror revealed that at least one person who works at the London clinic where the Princess of Wales was operated on last January, supposedly tried to access her medical file.

The photo shared on Mother's Day fueled the debate about Kate's health on social media. Photo:PRINCE OF WALES Share

When is Kate Middleton expected to appear?

If we don't see it on Easter Sunday, something is happening in the United Kingdom…

On the day of the announcement of his public retirement, the royal house assured that it would resume its work after Easter. However, until now, dates have been considered that even refer to the month of June.

His shot Gary, during his participation in the British edition of GH VIP, assured: “They (Casa Real) have said that we would see it at Easter and nothing has changed since then. They have been very transparent,” he stated.

“If we don't see it on Easter Sunday, something happens in the United Kingdom and that is that the children are on vacation for Easter, which here is three and a half weeks, and therefore they return to school on April 17. It is possible that “Kate Middleton will return to public events from that day on, when the children return to school,” explained journalist Helen Wade.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public this year. Photo:Getty Images Share

For now, prince william He limited himself to commenting this Tuesday to a woman who questioned him in the city of Sheffield, where he attended the announcements of new investments in his plan to combat homelessness, which “we are entering my wife's territory” and “she should be sitting here to hear this”, seeking to divert attention from the rumors.

He Financial Times He also raises another interesting debate that he calls the “Kate Gate”, the one that surrounds the reconciliation of his public and private role: “Being exposed is what has kept the monarchy going for centuries. If someone disappears for too long, the citizens take their revenge,” he points out.

“Being exposed is what has kept the monarchy going for centuries. If someone disappears for too long, the citizens take their revenge.”

Note, furthermore, that Kate's paradox is that she “suffers in part from her popularity” and suggests that her “obsession with her private life” could be due to the fact that the number of members actively working for the institution has been reduced “accidentally” with the cancellation of commitments. on William's part to take care of his children, after the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to California (United States) and with Prince Andrew in disgrace after being implicated in the case of sexual abuse of businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

The episode, which has been echoed by media around the world, also takes on particular relevance at a time when Speculation does not cease about the nature of Kate's illness, about which absolutely nothing is known, except that it is not cancer.

King Charles has appeared publicly in some activities after his cancer diagnosis. Photo:Getty Images Share

Russian media consider King Charles III dead

In the midst of all the commotion that has as its epicenter the heirs of the British crown, at the beginning of the week some Russian media claimed that King Charles III had died.

The rumor originated after a photograph of Charles in ceremonial military uniform and the brief title: “British King Charles III has died” was shared on several Telegram channels through Russian internet channels, including Readovka, which is pro-Kremlin and has more than 2.35 million subscribers.

While it was never mentioned nor was there any BBC announcement or public statement from Buckingham Palace, Readovka published a document, of unknown provenance, along with the king's photograph. “The following announcement is made through actual communications,” it stated. “The king passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.” Dating it March 18, 2024.

The shared file even made use of the same language and style that was used by the official channels of the British crown when announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which said: “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

Russian media consider King Charles III dead. Photo:Screenshot Share

The news, far from staying on Russian soil, reached Ukraine, where it was broadcast by a major television station. It was also published in Tajikistan, where Asia-Plus, its largest independent media outlet, even wrote an article.

In the midst of all the uproar, finally the same Russian state news agency Tass was the one that confirmed the state of health of the monarch: “King Charles III continues to carry out his official duties and attend private engagements.”

King Charles III continues to carry out his official duties and attend private engagements.

Officially, the British embassy in Moscow—and, later, that in Kiev—issued a brief statement denying his death.

King Charles III, who is undergoing cancer treatment, and Camilla, whose press office is different from that of the princes of Wales, have stayed out of this crisis.

The controversial British presenter Piers Morgan wondered this week on his YouTube channel if the royal family “is hiding something” and suggested – although he did not confirm – that he had heard “alarming” rumors related to the princess.

“I've been told things that, even if only half of them were true, what's happening is pretty alarming. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us. We're not there,” he said.

Photograph published this Tuesday by the New York Department of Hygiene on its X account showing a photomontage showing the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, next to a garbage can in front of a typical New York house. The New York authorities used this Tuesday a photomontage of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, established as 'queen of the internet' after admitting that she digitally alters images of her, to promote the new municipal garbage collection service. Photo:EFE/ NY Department of Hygiene Share

Did you see Kate Middleton in New York?

“We have found Kate! She is putting her garbage in bins! Do like Kate,” reads a legend on the streets of New York where, very creatively, the city authorities used a photomontage of the Princess of Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton, to promote the new municipal waste collection service.

The Department of Hygiene published on its explains that the Big Apple wants to “eliminate street garbage bags” to tackle its image, dirt and rat problems.

Immediately, and so that there were no doubts, the general account of the municipal government responded to that message with another that said: “After investigating it, that image has been altered with Photoshop. However, those rat-proof cubes are very real. Use them”.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO