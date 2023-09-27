In the intriguing world of theories of TikToka new and surprising enigma has arisen:Featherweightthe acclaimed corridos tumbados singer, is actually a creation inspired by the animated series “My Little Pony”?.

This surprising theory involving the interpreter of ‘Lady Gaga‘, has captured the imagination of many users on social networks,

Featherweightwhose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has earned a special place in the hearts of millions of followers thanks to his music and his unique style, who with his lying down He has positioned himself as one of the most recognized artists in Mexico.

However, a viral theory in TikTok has raised a connection between the world of Featherweight and the colorful universe of “My little Pony”.

The trigger for this revealing theory is found in an episode of the popular children’s series titled “The Fourth Estate of Ponyville”, where a character named “Featherweight” appears, a young school-age pegasus with a unique personality.

The question that arises is whether the name and essence of Featherweight in the world of urban music could have been influenced or inspired by this character from “My little Pony”.

The theory has become a topic of debate on social networks, generating speculation about the possibility that the animated series influenced the creation of the famous singer.

This intriguing enigma has left many fans curious and eager to discover more details about this strange but fascinating theory.

