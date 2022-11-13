Mexico.- Through social networks, a video in which users ensure that Thalia lashed out at Shakira’s new song‘Monotony‘, therefore the protagonist of the telenovela ‘Maria from the neighborhood‘ He came out to face these rumors, which he points out are false, since they have been good friends for a long time.

For release official through the social networks of the agency Thalía’s public relations department, the artist regrets that several media outlets spread false and “unsubstantiated” information, denying that never spoke badly about Shakira much less has he insulted her.

Apparently, several sources had been commenting that the interpreter of ‘love me again‘, said that the Colombian singer is a woman dramatic and pathetic.

“The song I find it pathetic and Shakira a dramatic woman. I think that if that man left her it was because he no longer loves her. She should consider herself and not try to pity her with those kinds of songs dedicated to a man who no longer loves her, “said Thalía.

Given this information, the Mexican businesswoman declared that since the beginning of the year she has not made live broadcasts, for which she considers it impossible to have insulted Gerard Piqué’s ex, adding that they have a friendship of several years.

“We confirm that our client has not made live broadcasts on any platform since February 2022, much less has she made statements with a negative connotation to the Colombian interpreter, with whom she maintains a friendship of years,” he assured.

It should be noted that the agency of the wife of Tommy Mottola he described her as a person who radiates light wherever she goes.

“Thalia is recognized for always being a person with a lot of light and positive and the alleged statements are not in accordance with her way of being.”

Finally, it was ordered that they stop spreading false information about the Mexican singer and clarify that what was said is unfounded.

“This disinformation comes from a YouTube channel that used this medium to spread a totally false and unfounded rumor, which unfortunately some media have echoed. We hope that the media that repeated this misinformation will rectify themselves.”