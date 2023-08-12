The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has generated various reactions among the followers of the culinary program, since many of the users asked for the entry of Ariana Bolo Arce. Despite the fact that she was widely advertised on social networks, the content creator did not appear on the list of participants of the kitchen reality from Latina. After the questions towards space, The youtuber told if she has received the proposal from the production of Ricardo Morán.

In conversation with The Republic, Ariana Bolo Maple, who has thousands of followers on YouTube, revealed that after being tagged in many posts, she decided to pay more attention to the show and found it fun. Next, the influencer puts an end to user speculation.

Did Ariana Bolo Arce reject the offer of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

After being widely advertised on social networks, Ariana Bolo Arce She said she was very grateful to her followers for thinking of her so that the producers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ summon her. However, the youtuber revealed that she never received this offer.

“I have not been given the opportunity, they have not knocked on the door, but I never say no to these things. I really appreciate the people who tag us on TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, because it was very moving. The truth is that if we are given the opportunity, although it is true that I would be in front of the cameras, but I have my team that is always with me, and if they call me it is as if they called my entire team. Besides, It would be one more achievement, and if it doesn’t happen, it’s also good, because people keep us in mind”expressed the content creator.

Ariana Bolo Arce reveals why she would agree to enter ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

According to the youtuber, the issue of economics would be in the third place, since she would like to enter the cooking reality show to have experience and make her work known to people who do not consume social networks.

“I would love for more people to know me. For example, there are many people from my generation who have stopped watching television, but there are people who still consume it and it is they that I would love to reach. So, if they gave me the opportunity, I would accept it,” said Ariana Bolo Arce.

Who will face off in the grand finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ second season?

Natalia Salas and Alessandra Fuller are the finalists for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Both will meet in the grand final this Saturday, August 12.

