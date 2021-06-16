In the 90s she was one of the most famous supermodels in the world, so much so that she also worked alongside her colleagues Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Today the famous supermodel has drastically changed so much that she is unrecognizable. Did you understand who we are talking about? The protagonist of the article is Linda Evangelista.

The peculiarity of Linda Evangelista was linked to her ability to constantly change look and adapt to any type of hairstyle and hair color. For many years she was a top model, walking the catwalks together with colleagues such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford.

Today, however, from the shots circulating on the web we can see how the famous top model is unrecognizable. Born in 1965, the former model is the daughter of Italian immigrants, precisely from Frosinone, and since she was a child she had in her drawer the dream of becoming a top model.

His secret dream came true and Linda Evangelista has become one of the supermodel most important in the world in the 80s and 90s, treading the most important catwalks and posing for more than 700 covers. It goes without saying that the super model has had a career full of incredible successes but a highly turbulent private life.

From 1987 to 1993 she was married to Gerald Marie, the executive of Elite Model Management. In 1999, the super supermodel is linked to soccer player Fabien Barthez. The couple announces the sweet waiting but, in the sixth month of pregnancy, the super supermodel loses the baby.

Linda Evangelista gives birth to hers first son, Augustin James, in 2006. The super supermodel, however, refuses to reveal the identity of her father who will only be discovered in 2011: it is the French entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault. According to the news in circulation, it is known of the long dispute between the super supermodel and the man with whom Linda Evangelista reached an agreement in 2012.