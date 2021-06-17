The most famous lady of the Throne Over looks beautiful: here are the unpublished images

For years Gemma Galgani is one of the undisputed stars of the channel 5 program Men and women. Having entered the female parterre about 10 years ago, the love life of the Turin blonde immediately interested the viewers of the program. Very active on social networks, where she can count more than 500 thousand followers, a few days ago the lady of the most famous throne in Italy became the protagonist of an amarcord moment.

Since joining the studio of Men and women, Gemma Galgani has managed to win the hearts of viewers thanks to its beauty and elegance. A few days ago the undisputed protagonist of Men and women shared a videos of the past dating back to 1986.

The subject of the images shared on his Instagram page is the memory of one holiday in Kenya that Gemma Galgani made in that year. As we can see from the video, the lady of the most famous throne in Italy does not seem to have changed much.

Today Gemma is 71 years old and she is beautiful. The images in question however underline the great charm of the woman already present in past years. In those years, Gemma was married to Francesco D’Acqui, the son of a shipowner.

As she herself stated, the couple escaped together in 1972 by getting married. However, however, shortly after the two decided to separate. Despite this separation, at the bureaucratic level Gemma and Francesco continued to be husband and wife for a long time.

Needless to say, the video shared by Gemma has reached many in a very short time reactions. There were many who wanted to congratulate the lady of Men and women for the beauty and the elegance that the woman already showed off in those years. To accompany the images in question, a quote from Claudia Cardinale: