How was Chiara Ferragni at 14? The same fashion influencer shows herself when she was still a teenager

How was Chiara Ferragni at 14? If you are wondering if the most famous fashion influencer in the world was so beautiful even when she was young, know that yes, she was very beautiful even as a teenager. Blonde Salad herself publishes a photo of her as a teenager.

These days, even the most famous influencer in our country is at home too. And like every person at this moment, Chiara Ferragni also takes advantage of the free time available to tidy up the whole house and looks forward to the holidays. As will have happened to many of you, putting away old photos popped up in the drawers.

The influencer, in fact, by putting in place the drawers of her Milanese home, discovered a series of photographs that date back to her adolescence. And that show us what Chiara Ferragni was like at 14, when she was not yet the famous person she is today and her mother Marina Di Guardo made the photos for her, not the most famous photographers in the fashion world.

Chiara Ferragni, like all of us, feels the nostalgia of her family. She is locked in the house with her husband Fedez and the two children and the millions of followers who continue to follow her on social networks.

“We respect the rules. We are far away to come back to hug each other soon ”: Chiara Ferragni always repeats this and since the beginning of the emergency both she and her husband Fedez have proved to be people with a heart of gold. They were among the first to launch a fundraiser that made it possible to donate 4 million euros for the new intensive care of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, operational since Monday.

Come on, wouldn’t a challenge with adolescent photos be great?