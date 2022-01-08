The Maneskins and the special welcome to the year 2022, here are the photos on social media that portray them as children

Without a shadow of a doubt, i Maneskin they have become the most loved and respected singers within the music world. Over the past few days, the band has decided to share a memory from the past with all of their fans. In fact, to wish Damiano a happy new year, Ethan, Victoria and Thomas have published some photo on social networks which portray them as children.

The Maneskins never cease to amaze theirs fan. The band is insatiable with success and after winning before Sanremo and then theEurovision 2021, Damiano, Ethan, Victoria and Thomas have conquered the world of rock. 2021 was definitely their year and, to celebrate the new one, the singers have published some unpublished photos on social media. Let’s find out all together details.

It goes without saying that the year 2021 was that of the Maneskins. To give the welcome to the year 2022 and to say goodbye to 2021, Damiano, Ethan, Victoria and Thomas have decided to take a leap into past sharing a series of photos on their official Instagram page.

Specifically, they shared a I remember with all his fans on social networks belonging to theirs childhood. These are the words which can be read in the post:

These 4 kids made it to the end of 2021. Wishing to you all a very happy new year.

Maneskin: the successes of 2021

Without a shadow of a doubt, the post in question seems to have been much appreciated by all his followers who have bombarded him with likes and comments. To the collection of triumphs of the Roman band, there is also the debut on United States television with the participation on the popular talk show “Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon”

It’s not all. In addition to winning the title of winners both a Sanremo than toEurovision, the four talents also opened a concert of the legendary Rolling Stones in Las Vegas. As children, Damiano, Ethan, Victoria and Thomas never thought of becoming le rock star eppure they have done theirs to perfection dream.