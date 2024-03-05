Over the last few hours, a photo that represents this has appeared online Lady Diana when she was little. The brother of the now deceased princess Charles Spencer published the shot dating back to 1967. Let's discover together all the details that hide behind the historical image.

Without any shadow of a doubt Lady Diana was one of the figures most iconic in history and the royal family. His brother Charles Spencer always pays homage to his sister who passed away in August 1997 and this time he did it through a image published online. In the shot in question, the count himself appears in the company of his mother and his sister Lady D. The three pose carefully next to a swing and are happy.

Earl Charles was three years old while the princess was six. The image dates back to 1967, that is, shortly before their mother abandoned them to follow her lover. These were the words written by the count himself in the caption of the photo:

I love how happy each of us looks. At that time in my life my mother had nicknamed me 'Buzz' because she saw in me the endless energy of a happy, busy bee.

Charles and Lady Diana were linked by a relationship very tight. Instead, what about the sisters Sarah Jane, the latter were in a boarding school. Besides them there was also another brother John who however died after coming into the world.

It was a mourning which shocked the entire family and also represented one of the reasons of divorce of Lady D's parents, as reported by herself in her biography: