The spinning top It is a traditional Colombian game that has been inherited for several generations and has been present in most of the childhood stories of Colombians.

This is a hobby that generates fun, connection and interpersonal relationships in childrenand that is why it is still frequented in some places in the country, although not as much as before due to the arrival of new technologies.

(We recommend: What nostalgia! The toys that entertained Colombians).

Even though it has been in Colombia for quite some time, there are no records of the year in which the trompo arrived in the country, but it is believed that it was thanks to the first indigenous communities, who They related this game to fertility and the call for rain in times of drought, according to the founder of Los Juguetes de mi Tierra Sumercé.

Where was the spinning top born?

According to data from the City Museum Foundation, The top is around four thousand years old, Well, clay versions dating from that date were found near the Euphrates River in Asia.

Besides, in the year 1,250 BC It is said that there was a boy who made an offering to the god Zagreus (according to Greek mythology, he is a deity related to the god of wine Dionysus, the underworld and hunting), in the one who dedicated a variety of toys, among them, the top.

It is believed that The trompo was popular in the Andes long before the Spanish conquest. Native Americans made cushpis or spinning tops “dance” by throwing them; Then, other players would throw their tops in an effort to knock down the first ones, according to the City Museum Foundation.

How to play?

According to the ‘This is how you play’ website, five steps are required to play with the top:

1. You must wind the spinning top thread from the tip to the middle of it.

2. Take the top with your right hand and hold it with the tip.

3. Check that you are not going to hit any object on the way.

4. Throw the top toward the floor and immediately pull the string to make it spin.

5. Try to lift it into your hand with the help of the rope.The winner will be whoever can make the top spin for the longest time.

Nataly Barrera

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO