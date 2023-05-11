If you were fortunate enough to spend your childhood in a rural area, you will perfectly understand what you will see later and leave the curiosity aside. Today you will see how a group of girls challenge each other to play ‘waxed stick’ or ‘cucaña’.

The above was recorded on the TikTok account ‘@nubepub’, where you can see a group of young people trying to cross a bamboo trunk horizontal primed. Not an easy task.

This is the only way to play the game, usually the ‘stick’ is placed vertically, increasing the difficulty for those who fight to climb to the top and generally take some prize.

It is true that most people who see the clip are carried away by low instincts, leaving aside the tradition that implies a game so old that few have enjoyed with family, friends or even strangers.

What is the waxed stick?

The version of the stick game that involves raising a stick is a traditional activity that is practiced in various parts of the world, particularly in popular festivities and celebrations.

This variant of the game focuses on the ability, dexterity and balance of the participants, since their objective is to climb a stick vertically until reaching a prize or reward placed at the top.

The stick used in this game is usually a long, smooth log, usually made of wood, which is placed upright and firmly secured into the ground.

The diameter and height of the stick can vary according to the tradition and the desired difficulty. Also, to increase the challenge, it is often smeared with grease or soap, which makes the task of climbing it even more difficult.

Participants are usually grouped into teams or compete individually. With determination and cunning, they attempt to climb the pole using their hands, feet, and whatever strategy they deem effective. The competition can be intense, as several participants fight to be the first to reach the prize or reward located at the top of the suit.

This game not only tests the physical strength and agility of the participants, but also promotes the spirit of camaraderie and fun in the festive atmosphere. It is common for spectators to cheer on the contestants, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement.

Although climbing the pole can be challenging and sometimes lead to falls and laughter, precautions are taken to ensure the safety of the participants. The use of protections and mats on the floor is recommended to cushion any possible fall.