According to the court’s resolution, some affiliates may receive a payment. But why did the above happen? What happens is that the company shared their personal information with third parties.

That’s something that’s always under scrutiny in the US, especially when there’s no consent involved. Although Crunchyroll denied the accusations, they ultimately decided to reach an agreement.

Especially because he did not want to spend more on a legal dispute that could drag on for too long and that would also involve a heavy investment. Now, it should be noted that not all affiliates of this platform will receive compensation.

Those who will receive a payment from Crunchyroll will be the affiliates between September 8, 2020 and September 20, 2023.

That applies to those who decided to subscribe directly through the service’s website, mobile application, application or other means.

Likewise, it seems that it only applies to users in the United States. So if you live in this country you should check if you happen to be one of the people who will receive money from the company.

The settlement’s first deadline is Nov. 27, 2023, and those eligible for a payment must submit their claims no later than Dec. 12 of the same year.

Additional information on this case against Sony Pictures Entertainments and Crunchyroll is available at this link.

This second company is accused of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act or VPPA, all for sharing information without notifying its customers.

