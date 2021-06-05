This month of Pride is a commemoration of June 28, 1969, when there was a series of riots against police violence and discrimination against the LGBTQIA + community. There are several companies that use this month in their marketing campaigns to show themselves as allies, however several people in the industry have pointed out on Twitter that Disney it doesn’t really support the community.

Disney has sought to attract the public of the community with LGBT characters in its subtext, such is the case of LeFou on Beauty and the Beast, Valkyrie on Thor: Ragnarok or the famous kiss in the background in the last movie of Star wars. Same examples that have been censored in several countries so as not to lose their box office, as you point out Alex Hirsch, creator of Gravity Falls.

What has Disney done against the LGBTQIA + community?

Several sources claim that Disney maintains a restrictive policy against the LGBTQIA + community. In fact, several times he has changed or censored scenes in his own films. So the efforts he has made to redirect the company appear not to be enough.

Alex Hirsch, creator of Gravity falls goes further and mentions the following: ‘To anyone on Disney TV, posting, working or streaming: Please flood them with your’ There is room for all people under our rainbow ‘message when they tell you to’ please ‘review your LGBTQ + characters for not being too much appropriate for Disney. ‘

This is not just something from the past of Disney, recently in Raya and the Last Dragon, its protagonist denounced the attempts of the company for censoring the relationship Come in Stripe and his antagonist woman. And, in the same way, Dana Terrace noted at the time that during the development of The Owl House they told them: ‘You cannot have any representation of a bi or gay relationship on the channel’.

As herself mentionsHe was lucky and now has the support of the company. In the series, he was even able to show some attraction between Amity Y Noceda Light, its two protagonists. However, the complaints were not only against Disney.

They also point to hypocrisy in Cartoon Network’s Pride 2021

Finally, Tristan cooper remembered that Fox was in production of Nimona, the animated adaptation of the series Noelle stevenson, in charge of the new edition of She-Ra. This series had a cast of protagonists of the LGBTQIA + community with an interesting story, but as far as Disney bought the company, immediately canceled production.

A few weeks before Pride 2021, Disney canceled any project involving a non-binary trans person.

In the same way, Owen dennis, creator of Infinity train remembered that cartoon Network he did the same with his series. Despite having productions like Steven UniverseIt appears that the company has censored several scenes from its series.

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that Infinity train it had been permanently canceled. So, Disney He is not the only one who could be accused of hypocrisy in the Pride 2021. He closes his tweet with a message: ‘If you read this and think’ Not just Disney? He surely refers to my company, how dare he !! ‘ That says more about the culture of the place where you work than what I vaguely said ‘.

