On the occasion of his first participation in the Sanremo Music Festival 2023, gIANMARIA wanted to launch an important message on the Ariston stage. Placed immediately after Anna Oxa, the winner of Sanremo Giovani, had a baptism of fire, in front of an anxious audience. Attentive observers have noticed a blue knot on the right wrist, but not everyone knows its meaning.

gIANMARIA: the beautiful gesture at the Sanremo Festival 2023

During the performance on the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, gIANMARIA performed with a rather showy blue knot. Beyond the aesthetic function, with this choice he wanted to convey a noble message.

Today, Tuesday 7 February 2023, is a day of great value, especially among teenagers. In fact, commitment is celebrated against bullying and cyberbullying. A plague that in recent years has taken on a different connotation, also contaminating the web.

By choosing to wear the blue knot, gIANMARIA joined the movement, acting as a sounding board for the cause. The most attentive viewers of the Sanremo 2023 Festival immediately underlined it on the net to congratulate him.

At the outset, giANMARIA took advantage of the important space granted to him to take sides against bullying, in any form and type. One thought against one monster which, as he sings in his own song, too often traps in loneliness and smartphone screens.

Unfortunately, bullying remains an ever-present phenomenon, exacerbated by the spread of social. Which, if used in the wrong way, can have serious consequences on the victims.

News cases are the order of the day, but with the right messengers, capable of reaching straight to the hearts of the fans, it is hoped that society will be able to change, for the better.

For raise awareness on the subject there could not have been a more appropriate occasion than the Sanremo Festival, which throughout its history has been an exceptional promoter of social progress.