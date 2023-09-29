One of the most basic services, especially during the hot season in Mexico, is, without a doubt, electric light, which is provided by the Federal electricity commission (CFE), mainly.

However, at the same time, the service provided by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is one of the more expensiveso many families sometimes do not have the money to pay for it.

Under this context, in the event that you have not paid the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and your service was cut off, we will immediately tell you How much does the Mexican State electricity company charge for reconnection this 2023.

During the hot season in Mexico, especially, electricity bills are much more expensive than in other months, due to the increased use of devices to cool homes, that is, air conditioners and fans.

It is under this understanding that, although some states have a special discount on the electricity bill from the Federal Electricity Commission, Mexican families still have to shell out thousands of pesos to be able to pay for the vital service.

Did you not pay the bill and THEY CUT OFF YOUR POWER? This charges CFE for reconnection in 2023/Photo: X CFE

Due to the above, it is nothing out of the ordinary that there are families that cannot pay their CFE electricity bill, so by not paying it, they end up cutting off their basic service.

Fortunately, you should know, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has a special procedure for reconnecting the electricity service in case of non-payment, although this has a cost.

To reconnect the electric light, requiresAccording to the CFE website, the following:

*Pay the outstanding balance.

*Cover the cost of reconnection.

*Call 071 to notify your payment.

Did you not pay the bill and THEY CUT OFF YOUR POWER? This charges CFE for reconnection in 2023/Photo: Cuartoscuro

Taking all of the above into account, below we give you the CFE service reconnection costs:

*Monthly 1 thread: 58 pesos.

*Bimonthly 1 thread: 80 Mexican pesos.

*Monthly or bimonthly 2 or 3 threads: 91 Mexican pesos.

*Monthly 1 thread (border region): 55 pesos.

*Bimonthly 1 thread (border region): 77 Mexican pesos.

*Monthly or bimonthly 2 or 3 wires (border region): 87 Mexican pesos.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the reconnection request can be made in the following ways:

*Online.

*In person: at the Service Centers.

*Via telephone: national attention number 071.

