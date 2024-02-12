With an epic comeback led by Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs revalidated the NFL title on Sunday by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas, where singer Taylor Swift vibrated with her partner's victory. , Travis Kelce.

Kansas City overcame a 0-10 deficit on the brink of halftime and sealed the victory with a fabulous offensive series by Mahomes culminated with a touchdown by Mecole Hardman in overtime, which made Swift and the other celebrities who accompanied her jump for joy. in a box at Allegiant Stadium.

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, a city that the NFL turned its back on for a long time not to be associated with the game, hoped to break records for both sports betting and television audiences, by adding new audiences attracted by Swift's media romance .

The most notable Super Bowl commercials

The CBS broadcast featured numerous shots of Swift, jumping, dancing and biting her nails, as well as the usual million-dollar television commercials, one of them starring Lionel Messi to promote a beer brand.

For 90 seconds of the most sought-after time on American screens, the Argentine star dribbled past bathers and even a dog on a paradisiacal beach where the character Ted Lasso and NFL legend Dan Marino also appeared.

He was not the only character linked to soccer to appear in Super Bowl commercials. He was also David Beckham with his family, in an advertisement that also included Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, stars of the successful series Friends.

A soap brand also appeared in the intermission with a commercial in which it shows how a large number of women stay away from sports because of a poor self-image.

A donut brand brought together in its advertisement Tom Brady, one of the legends of the Suer Bowl, with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

With AFP

