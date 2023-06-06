Despite the fact that part of the initial success of the whatsapp app This is due, in large part, to its simplicity. As the years have gone by, the team behind the Meta messaging application has been integrating new functions and tools into the platform. In this sense, in recent days have been added new features that perhaps they went unnoticed, so here we will tell you 3 of the most important news.

To date, WhatsApp adds more than 40% of total users of electronic messaging applications in real time, which means that it is the app of this category most widely used internationally.

However, the app knows that the market for instant messaging applications is currently highly competitive, since, unlike almost two decades ago (when it was first launched), there are other options, such as Telegram or Signalwhich, in turn, offer different advantages over the Meta platform.

Therefore, the company of the tycoon of the social media Mark Zuckerbergit has had to put the batteries and add more and more functions to the platform, such as the three that we will address immediately.

WhatsApp: 3 new features recently added

As we mentioned before, in recent weeks, the Meta team has integrated different functions into the WhatsApp app, and we highlight the following:

*Editing messages: for a few days, the millions of users of WhatsApp they can edit the messages once they have sent them, either in individual or group chats. The time limit to make corrections in the texts is 15 minutes, after which it will no longer be possible to edit. To use this function, on Android, all you have to do is hold down the message to be corrected, and after that, click on the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen, and after that, select “Edit”. In the case of iPhones, just hold down the message to be edited and the menu will appear with different options, including correction.

*Profile images in groups: As you may have noticed, if you are in a Meta app group, when a member of the group conversation sends a message, his profile picture appears next to it, which serves to better identify the sender.

*Voice states: Lastly, another of the most recent innovations in WhatsApp are voice states. To upload a voice status to your status in the messaging application, you just have to go to the “States” tab, select the “pencil” and then the microphone icon. Everything else is the same as when you send a voice note in a chat, except that when you finish recording the audio, you will have to choose a background color.