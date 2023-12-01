‘Sound of Freedom’ or ‘Sound of freedom’, in Spanish, turned out to be one of the great cinematic surprises this year worldwide. Despite its discreet premiere in July 2023 in the United States, the film attracted unexpected attention thanks to thousands of comments that went viral on social networks, which were also driven by the promotion of the producer, the Mexican actor Eduardo Verastegui. When the film hit theaters on our continent in August, it became a box office success. The film tells the true story of Tim Ballard, United States national security agent, who fought against the trafficking of children for sexual exploitation. Its powerful narrative resonated globally, grossing a staggering $240 million worldwide, despite investing only $14.5 million in its production.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to see it in the cinema, now is the perfect time to find out what you will be able to enjoy from the comfort of your home through this streaming platform. Here, we give you all the details.

Where and when to watch ‘Sound of Freedom’ or ‘Sound of Freedom’ via streaming?

Previously, its producer, Eduardo Verastegui, had communicated that it could not reach an agreement with Netflix or Disney+ to stream ‘Sound of Freedom’. However, it managed to close with Amazon Prime Video, which secured the rights to the film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel.

Despite this, the famous streaming platform has not yet confirmed the release date for Latin America. Followers of this type of plot will have to wait for an official statement to see it.

What is ‘Sound of Freedom’ about?

The official synopsis of the film tells us that “After rescuing a child from ruthless traffickers, a federal agent learns that the child’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he leaves her job and travels deep into the Colombian jungle, risking her life to free her from a fate worse than death.”

Who’s who in ‘Sound of Freedom’?