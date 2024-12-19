In 2024, WhatsApp introduced several features, making it more personal and fun. One of the most notable new features is advanced chat customization, which allows users to choose colors and themes for each conversation, making each chat unique. In addition, the app improved its voice memo function, allowing recorded messages to be automatically transcribed, making it easier to read them without having to listen to them.

Video call filters also arrived this year, adding a creative touch to face-to-face interactions. Lastly, WhatsApp implemented improved privacy tools, including the option to hide your online status from specific contacts.

Read voice messages

This 2024 it is now possible to transcribe voice messages for when you are busy or at a time when you cannot listen to voice notes, whether short or long. This tool is designed for times when listening to audio is not possible, such as while traveling, in noisy environments or when receiving long messages, offering a quick and easy way to stay up to date without missing important information.

How to activate or deactivate voice message transcriptions in WhatsApp

Voicemail transcriptions are disabled by default and must be enabled manually. Follow these steps:

Open the Configuration from WhatsApp. Tap on Chats. Activate or deactivate the option Voicemail transcripts. When enabling this feature, select the language in which you want transcriptions to be performed.

Additionally, when you turn on transcripts for the first time, you can tap Start from voice transcription. Then:

Select the language by tapping Choose language .

. Choose when to download the required language: tap Set up now or select Wait for Wi-Fi.

Privacy and advanced technology

Transcriptions are made directly on the user’s device, preserving end-to-end encryption of voice messages. This ensures that no one, not even WhatsApp, can access, listen to or read the content of the conversations.

“Voice message transcripts are coming to WhatsApp. “Enjoy it!” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said this Thursday. And he shared a message with his wife Priscilla, where you can see how the transcription of audio messages works.

Your AI assistant is here to help you

With Meta AI, you can ask any question to learn more about topics of interest to you or try to resolve a debate in your group chats. Simply open a chat with MetaAI or tag @MetaAI in your chats directly in WhatsApp to get started. Meta AI can also help you generate AI stickers or create images using chat directly. To start using Meta AI in WhatsApp, just open the application. At the top of the screen and below the service logo, a new search bar will be displayed with the legend “Ask Meta AI or search”. When giving click On the option, a series of recommended queries will be displayed. Users will also be able to ask questions and personalized requests. Interactions with the assistant will be displayed in a new conversation window, which will be added to the list of chats recent.

Subscribers to the app can invoke Meta AI within conversations with their contacts. To do this, you need to write the command @Meta AI. WhatsApp ensures that only messages that mention the AI ​​tool are sent to Meta. The company cannot read any other content.

Meta AI cannot be disabled in WhatsApp, but these are some alternatives to prevent it from bothering you Experts recommend avoiding sharing sensitive data with Meta AI on WhatsApp to protect privacy.

Follow what interests you most

Now you can more easily find the Channels you are interested in by searching Channel Categories such as people, organizations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, business and news. If you like what you see, you can forward it to a chat or post it directly to your State. In the tab Updatesyou just have to select Explore to access all categories and discover relevant channels within the directory.

Currently, more than 500 million people around the world use Channels every month, enjoying content from figures such as Eugenio Derbez, Mexican Red Cross, Martha Debayle, Liga MX, Conexión Migrante, Rosalía, CONMEBOL Libertadores or Netflix.

WhatsApp now allows users to explore their Channels by category A year ago, WhatsApp announced Channels, a new one-way way to send text, photos, videos and stickers to several people at the same time. After an update that added voice messages and polls, Channels now have an advanced search by category.

Get organized like a professional

Now you can manage contacts from WhatsApp Web, Windows or other linked devices. Plus, the option to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp means switching devices won’t be a problem. WhatsApp has also introduced custom lists and favorites to help you organize and easily access your most important chats.

Being around is even easier (and fun )

The new Events feature allows users to create events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. Event details are always accessible on the group information page, so you always have them at hand. Video calls can now have up to 32 participants and you can even play with Filters and Backgrounds to adapt them to your mood. WhatsApp has also improved call reliability thanks to the MLow codec, as well as noise and echo cancellation on mobile devices, making calls in noisy environments easier. In the case of video calls they now have higher resolution for those with faster connections.

To use the tool it is necessary to open a group chat and select the option to attach files. Within the menu you must select the option “Event” identified with a calendar icon. After defining the conditions and characteristics, just send.