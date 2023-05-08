CALLToday the cabinet is launching a new campaign to get employees out of the car and onto the bicycle because: better for the environment and better for health. Good plan but… will it work? For a story we are looking for people who did it: leave the car at home and cycle to work once or more a week.

We like to hear how often you go to work by bike these days. And: do you also cycle when it rains or are you more of a fair-weather cyclist?

We also like to hear Why nowadays you leave the car behind and take the bicycle: were you tired of the traffic jams, did your boss encourage it, did you want to get fitter? Or was it something completely different?

And we like to hear how you managed it: did you give yourself a 'kick in the ass', did the purchase of an e-bike help, did you find a cycling buddy or did the connection between work and home improve? Or: was something else going on?

Leave your explanation and personal details below. If you have it or can make it, we would love to receive a nice photo or selfie from you (preferably -of course- on the bike).







