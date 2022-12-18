Stop motion animation, championed by “The nightmare before Christmas”, is being celebrated as few times after the premiere of “Pinocchio” by Guillerno del Toro. This charming story showed the machinery Disney that a film also comes to life when there is inspiration, passion and an artist behind wanting to share the magic of cinema.

There is no age limit for a person to embrace their emotions, nor is there an impediment for this format to address adult themes without losing its charm. This is the case of “Mary and Max”, a moving story about imperfect beings, friendship and how self-love is the first achievement to embrace our happiness.

Under a melancholic narrative, Adam Elliot’s tape tells us how an Australian girl begins to correspond with a man with Asperger’s syndrome from New York. Their quirky friendship spans 20 years and two continents apart. And while for us it will last 88 minutes, it will last a lifetime.

It is an invaluable life lesson for viewers who will not know whether to laugh, cry or surrender to both at the same time. The characters are plasticine figures, but we completely forgot about it thanks to their complexity. They are so full of life and soul that they make us believe that this story was really based on true events.

Official poster of “Mary and Max”. Photo: Melodrama Pictures

Only life can inspire art in this way. In return, the second immortalizes her, honors her and endows her with poetry. This is how miracles like “Mary and Max” are achieved, viewing which constitutes a revealing and emotional experience on several levels for anyone who has felt like an orphan of love or like a lost puzzle piece.