It’s been tough weeks for him. Monterrey Soccer Club. What seemed to be going very well, suddenly went completely wrong. Rayados started the tournament undefeated, drawing one match and winning two.
In the Leagues Cup, they were the Mexican team that went the furthest, but the way they lost, first in the semifinals and then in the duel for third place, filled the fans with doubts, even when there was “consolation” that Rayados played the last match with a team full of youngsters and substitutes.
“Now in the league we recover,” some thought. However, the opposite happened. Blue Cross He came last in the general table, and would try to get out of the hole in a stadium where they had never won a league game. The table seemed to be set for Rayados to regain confidence. Nevertheless…
Joaquin Moreno won the tactical game against Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz who never knew how to get his team into the game and ended up losing 2-1, amid boos… the first with him as technical director of the Gang.
In a press conference, they asked ‘Tano’ Ortíz about the team’s operation. And although he began by saying what is expected of a coach with self-criticism after his team just lost a game against the bottom (playing at home), he also mentioned that, for some moments, the team played the way he liked.
This caused some fans to launch against him on social networks, as it would not be the first time that he has sweetened a stumbling block by his players. He did it too when they lost 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union.
Others, on the other hand, joined the statements of ‘Tano’, saying that indeed the team did not look so bad. That it is a matter of them adapting and then yes Rayados will fly. Be?
