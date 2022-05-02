The fifth season of “Elite” brought brand new faces to Las Encinas and left a great void in the audience with its unexpected ending. Despite the fact that many did not think that there would be a new installment, Netflix has already launched the next batch of chapters for its Spanish success starring, until now, Itzan Escamilla in the role of Samuel García.

However, with the goodbye of some of his most beloved characters in between, many want to know what will happen in the sixth part of the show, although there is not much information about it yet. For now, here are three series for you to enjoy in the meantime.

The successful series “Elite” premiered its fifth season on Netflix on April 8. Photo: Facebook

“Control Z”

Produced in Mexico, “Control Z” begins when a hacker seizes the most intimate secrets of the students of a school. Then, when they begin to come to light, even the most powerful youngsters find themselves plummeting as their personal lives run through the halls of the school.

In the midst of the chaos, Sofia seems to be the one to discover who is behind the chaos. This is how she, thanks to her intelligence and her outstanding deduction ability, she investigates among all the possible culprits, before it’s too late.

skins

This incisive series, which has been compared to HBO’s “Euphoria”, focuses on the tense lives of a group of teenagers who, between friends and possible lovers, live the last two years of high school.

Of British origin, “Skins” became very popular in the early 2000s, due to its harsh portrayal of youth, in which they were not afraid to include drug abuse, sexual self-discovery and eating disorders as part of its plot. like anorexia.

“Young royals”

With overtones of “The crown” and “Elite” itself, “Young royals” quickly caught the attention of viewers when it premiered in 2021. Of Swedish origin, this title has only six short but addictive episodes, which transport us to a budding, painful yet romantic love interest between Prince Wilhelm and Simon.

A sex scandal is also one of the pivotal points of this coming-of-age plot, in which its royal protagonist will have to choose between his heart or his duty to his nation.