The second week of June starts with a special date for couples. Although Valentine’s Day is a romantic and highly anticipated day, there are those who leave the celebration preparations for the last minute. According to surveys by Shopee and Mercado Pago, Brazilians want to spend between R$100 and R$500 on gifts.

+ Valentine’s Day: check how much Brazilians intend to spend on the date

Mercado Pago interviewed platform users and 34% said they intended to spend more than BRL 500. Another 32% stated that the budget for the date is between BRL 100 and BRL 300. the average ticket for users will be BRL 215.

Check out some tips for gifts that cost up to R$ 150 below:

Classic Bronzer Panvel Make Up Eyeshadow Palette: for R$ 44.99, there are 9 colors with a metallic and matte finish that make it possible to create different look combinations for all occasions;

Feel Intimate Moisturizer: lubricant water-based, with a sensation similar to natural lubrication, and can be used before and after sex in the intimate area. For just R$69;

Centaur Kit: in an adventurous style, the fleece jacket and pants by Nord Outdoor they are joker pieces – R＄199.99 for R＄149.99;

Top Pride and Top Pride Premium: A Top Pride Havaianas bring The sole printed with a large pride flag LGBTQIA + fluttering against a white background, creating a beautiful effect. To complete, 7% of the sales value of the slipper goes to defend the rights of the population LGBTQIA + in the world. Only R$59.99;

Pride Phone Holder: Shaped and colored like a rainbow, the new Havaianas Pride headphone holder it's colorful, high-spirited and ideal for those who want to keep their phone well kept, without losing it at the bottom of their purse or backpack. Made from 100% silicone, the accessory has a handle. The It is The "love is love" written on the zipper. For BRL 99.99;

Miscellaneous Sweets – Mr. Cheney: O Condensed milk dessert with coconut it has a delicious white chocolate cookie covered with a creamy beijinho cream and coconut threads. The Beijão cookie, on the other hand, is made of double chocolate covered in brigadeiro and coconut threads. Prices range from R$12 to R$24 (delivery) each;

Love Day Gift Combo Liquid Lip Balm Heats Red in Flames + Liquid Lip Balm Gelaaa Glacial Pink – Quem Disse, Berenice? – from BRL 89.80 to BRL 74.90.

Cushion Mozão Meaning – Amazon: Cushion White Valentine's Day, for only R$ 39.80.






















