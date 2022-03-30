Mexico. Is there really a rivalry between Belinda and Danna Paola? People talk about it on social networks, especially followers of both singers, but the truth is that they have been together living together in various events.

Danna Paola is the one who now speaks about the alleged “enmity” she has with Belinda, they share it on various news portals, and in an interview with various media in CDMX she expressed that there are no problems, no rivalry with Christian Nodal’s ex.

In addition, Danna Paola reports that she is willing to work with Belinda or even with Christian Nodal if a producer or project asked for it: “I am willing to collaborate with anyone, I would love to work with Nodal.”

Belinda and Danna Paola captured at an event together months ago. instagram photo

Some time ago Christian Nodal promised a musical collaboration with Danna Paola, but nothing has materialized so far and on social networks they expressed that “It would not have been done to Christian” because he was dating Belinda and both singers “could not see each other.”

And in networks it was even commented that Belinda would not have thought that Christian would work on a project with Danna Paola, that is why he would have rejected her to join her professionally speaking and also for “alleged professional jealousy between the two singers”.

Christian Nodal, Danna Paola and Belinda are three of the singers with the most followers currently on social networks, they are also successful in their respective careers and surely the fans of the first two above all they would love to see and hear them together in a musical collaboration.