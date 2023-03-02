Since they went on sale, the video game consoles They have been harshly criticized from various sectors, for which not a few have been left with a square eye after a tiktoker revealed the way in which You could exercise with the Super Nintendo.

From reporting that they promote violence to various conditions related to eye health, consoles and video games have always been under public scrutiny, especially from parents.

Many are those who assure that the video games promote sedentary lifestyle and, therefore, diseases related to excess weight. That is why not a few have been left indifferent by a popular video recently posted on social networks.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen published a clip in which he revealed how the Japanese Super Nintendo console was equipped for users to carry out physical activity with it.

This is how in the viral tiktok the content creator begins to explain how a port worked of the famous console of the last century, which many did not know what it was about or what it was for.

“Hey Peter, what peripherals were connected to this port on the Super Nintendo? Well, I’m going to tell you about one that you probably don’t know: an exercise bike. The Life Cycle Exertainment was an exercise bike developed by the Life Fitness company in the mid-1990s. 90 that could be connected to a Super Nintendo,” he details.

In this sense, the Internet user pointed out that although there were few games to use them with the stationary bicyclemade the exercise more enjoyable and fun for the user, as he recalled that a series of gym bikes that included a screen were even launched.

“It brought a device that was located under the console, and connected to the bike through a network cable. It had few games available like Exertainment Mountain BikeRally that allowed exercising in a more fun way while playing video games. Even there was a version for the gym that came with the screens incorporated into the stationary bikes,” said the user.

After the video uploaded to TikTok became popular, there were many users of the Chinese virtual platform who thanked the content creator for having responded to one of the greatest mysteries of the Super nintendo.